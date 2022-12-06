Logo
Morocco v Spain teams
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Morocco v Spain - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 6, 2022 Spain coach Luis Enrique before the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Canada v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Morocco's Yassine Bounou and Nayef Aguerd line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
06 Dec 2022 09:43PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 09:43PM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Following are the teams for the World Cup last-16 match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday:

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt.), Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Spain: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets (capt.), Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson)

Source: Reuters

