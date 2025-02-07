Spain Ramos signs one-year deal with Mexican club Monterrey

MEXICO CITY : Former Spain international Sergio Ramos has joined Mexican side Monterrey on a one-year deal, the club said on Thursday.

The 38-year-old will arrive at the Monterrey "Rayados" seven months after leaving his boyhood club Sevilla.

"The number 93 is ready to defend the blue and white jersey," Monterrey said alongside a video on their social media account.

Ramos made his LaLiga debut with Sevilla in the 2003-04 season and moved to Real Madrid two years later, winning 22 titles with the Spanish giants, including five LaLiga crowns, four Champions Leagues and four Club World Cups.

He spent two seasons at Paris St Germain, where he won two Ligue 1 titles, before returning to Sevilla.

Spain's most capped player also won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain before announcing his international retirement in 2023.

(Reported by Carlos Calvo Pacheco in Mexico City, Written by Angelica Medina, editing by Ed Osmond)