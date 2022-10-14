Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spain refuses Qatar's request for riot police at World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spain refuses Qatar's request for riot police at World Cup

Spain refuses Qatar's request for riot police at World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - October 13, 2022 World Cup branding seen on an escalator inside the Mall of Qatar REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

14 Oct 2022 10:15PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 11:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: Spain will not send riot police to Qatar to help safeguard the upcoming soccer World Cup as had been requested by the Middle Eastern country, the Spanish interior ministry said on Friday (Oct 14).

The ministry would not provide any further comment on the decision, and only confirmed an earlier report on Cadena Ser radio, which said Spain had been mulling whether to send around 115 officers to Qatar but ultimately refused.

With a population of less than three million - of whom just 380,000 are Qatari nationals - Qatar faces a shortage of personnel as it gears up for the month-long FIFA soccer tournament kicking off on Nov 20.

Last month, Turkey announced it would send more than 3,000 riot police to help Qatar stage soccer's showpiece event.

Qatar has come under severe scrutiny from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers in the run-up to the tournament.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.