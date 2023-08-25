Logo
Sport

Spain's government starts proceedings to suspend football chief Rubiales
President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales during the Spanish Soccer Federation Meeting on Aug 25, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/RFEF/Handout)

25 Aug 2023 11:30PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2023 11:46PM)
MADRID: Spain's government has started the legal proceedings seeking to suspend football federation chief Luis Rubiales for kissing World Cup star Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's World Cup victory, an official said on Friday (Aug 25).

Rubiales refused to quit on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable macho behaviour.

"The government starts today the procedure so that Mr Rubiales has to give explanations before the Sport Court and if the Sport Court agrees, I can announce that we will suspend Mr. Rubiales from his functions," Victor Francos, head of the state-run National Sports Council told a news conference.

Source: Reuters/zl

Also worth reading

