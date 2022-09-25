Logo
Spain upset 2-1 at home by Switzerland in Nations League
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Spain v Switzerland - La Romareda, Zaragoza, Spain - September 24, 2022 Spain's Unai Simon reacts after Switzerland's Manuel Akanji scored their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Spain v Switzerland - La Romareda, Zaragoza, Spain - September 24, 2022 Spain's Nico Williams in action with Switzerland's Dan Ndoye REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Spain v Switzerland - La Romareda, Zaragoza, Spain - September 24, 2022 Switzerland's Dan Ndoye in action with Spain's Yeremi Pino REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Spain v Switzerland - La Romareda, Zaragoza, Spain - September 24, 2022 Switzerland's Silvan Widmer in action with Spain's Pablo Sarabia REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B - Spain v Switzerland - La Romareda, Zaragoza, Spain - September 24, 2022 Switzerland's Breel Embolo in action with Spain's Sergio Busquets and Eric Garcia REUTERS/Juan Medina
25 Sep 2022 05:05AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2022 05:26AM)
Spain suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League A-Group 2 on Saturday with one game left to play.

Last year's finalists are now second on eight points having been leapfrogged by Portugal, who breezed past Czech Republic 4-0 away to reach 10 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side will reach the final four with at least a home draw in Tuesday's crunch game against Spain, who must win in Braga to qualify for the semi-finals.

Switzerland are third on six points, two above than Czechs who they will face on Tuesday in a battle to avoid relegation.

Akanji opened the scoring with a header from a corner in the 21st minute, but Jordi Alba equalised for the hosts with a cross-shot from a counter-attack 10 minutes after the break.

Three minutes later, however, Embolo got the winner with a close-range strike from a corner.

 

 

Source: Reuters

