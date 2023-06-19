Logo
Spain win Nations League final in penalty shootout
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Final - Croatia v Spain - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 18, 2023 Spain's Aymeric Laporte celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Nations League final REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Final - Croatia v Spain - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 18, 2023 Spain's Jordi Alba lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the UEFA Nations League final REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Final - Croatia v Spain - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 18, 2023 Spain's Jesus Navas, Gavi and Fabian Ruiz pose with the trophy after winning the UEFA Nations League final REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Final - Croatia v Spain - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 18, 2023 Spain's Fran Garcia celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Nations League final REUTERS/Yves Herman
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Final - Croatia v Spain - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 18, 2023 Spain's Unai Simon and David Raya celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Nations League final REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
19 Jun 2023 06:00AM
ROTTERDAM : Spain beat Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win their first title in a decade as they secured the Nations League on Sunday.

The final at the Feyenoord Stadium ended goalless after extra time, leaving the trophy to be settled on spotkicks with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon emerging as the hero.

He saved Croatia's fourth kick from Lovro Majer giving Spain's Aymeric Laporte the chance to win the shootout but he hammered the ball against the bar.

Simon then saved again from Bruno Petkovic to hand Spain a second chance to win, which Dani Carvajal took with a chipped finish.

Spain's last title was the 2012 European Championship and the Nations League will help make up for a disappointing World Cup last year where they went out to Morocco in the last-16.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

