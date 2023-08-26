Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spain Women's team refuse to play until soccer boss is removed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spain Women's team refuse to play until soccer boss is removed

Spain Women's team refuse to play until soccer boss is removed

Soccer Football - Spanish Soccer Federation Meeting - Ciudad Del Futbol Las Rozas, Las Rozas, Spain - August 25, 2023 President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales announces he will be staying as president during the meeting RFEF/Handout via REUTERS

26 Aug 2023 01:37AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2023 01:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Dozens of members of the Spanish Women's national team said on Friday they would not play any matches for the country until soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales has been removed from his job in a scandal over kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's World Cup victory.

Rubiales refused to quit earlier on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable misogynist behaviour.

A total of 56 players, including Hermoso and all of the cup-winning 23-strong side, signed a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union demanding the removal of the federation leadership.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.