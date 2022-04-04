Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spain's Alcaraz delighted by call from the king
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spain's Alcaraz delighted by call from the king

Spain's Alcaraz delighted by call from the king

Apr 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) runs towards his player's box in celebration after his match against Casper Ruud (NOR)(not pictured) in the men's singles final in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

04 Apr 2022 10:56AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 10:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Carlos Alcaraz was a picture of calm as he sealed the biggest win of his career at the Miami Open on Sunday but the teenager said his nerves were jangled by a congratulatory phone call from Spain's King Felipe.

Alcaraz defeated Norwegian world number eight Casper Ruud 7-5 6-4 to earn his first ATP Masters 1000 crown and become the first Spanish man to triumph in Miami after eight previous final appearances by his compatriots.

"It's pretty amazing to get the call from the Spanish king," the 18-year-old told reporters. "I was more nervous (for) that call than the match.

"It's pretty amazing that the Spanish king congratulates you on the hard work that you put in every day and your win. It's something that you never thought you were going to receive."

Victory in Miami marked Alcaraz's third ATP Tour title following triumphs at the Rio Open in February and his win at Umag last July.

It also earned him a career-high ATP ranking of 11 and Alcaraz will be looking to break into the top 10 ahead of the French Open from May 22-June 5.

Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero said Alcaraz's best surface is clay but the teenager said he felt comfortable on hard courts too.

"All I can say is I got two titles on clay and one on hard court. I feel very comfortable on both surfaces, so I don't mind playing on clay or hard court," Alcaraz said.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us