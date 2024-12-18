Spain's Bonmati wins second straight FIFA women's player of the year award

:Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the FIFA women's player of the year award for the second year in a row on Tuesday, ahead of Zambia's Barbra Banda and Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen.

The 26-year-old helped her club to a domestic treble last season in a campaign in which Barca also retained the Champions League, and Bonmati scored in the semi-final and final when Spain won the Nations League in February.

Bonmati also won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive year in October.

Emma Hayes won the best women's coach award, after she led the U.S. to the gold medal at this year's Olympic Games having taken Chelsea to the WSL title last season, her fifth successive league win with the club.

Alejandro Garnacho won the Puskas Award, for best goal of the year for the Argentine winger's strike for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League in November last year.

Brazil's Marta won the inaugural Marta Award, for the best goal in women's football, taking the prize named in her honour for her goal against Jamaica in June of this year.

The best women's goalkeeper award went to American Alyssa Naeher of the Chicago Red Stars while Emiliano Martinez of Argentina and Aston Villa took the men's award.