Logo
Logo

Sport

Spain’s De la Fuente praises team's resilience, lauds World Cup progress
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Spain’s De la Fuente praises team's resilience, lauds World Cup progress

Spain’s De la Fuente praises team's resilience, lauds World Cup progress
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Spain - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 26, 2026 Spain coach Luis De La Fuente applauds before the match REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Spain’s De la Fuente praises team's resilience, lauds World Cup progress
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Spain - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 26, 2026 Spain coach Luis De La Fuente celebrates with his players after the match REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
27 Jun 2026 11:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 26 : Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praised his side's resilience after a battling 1-0 win over Uruguay secured top spot in World Cup Group H, saying the players had coped with a physically demanding match in which they were pushed "to the limit".

Spain finished the group stage with five goals scored and none conceded, extending their unbeaten run to 34 matches and De la Fuente called it a mark of pride for his squad.

• Forward Yeremy Pino suffered what appeared to be a fracture and was likely to be out of the tournament, while Nico Williams finished with minor discomfort, De la Fuente said

• The coach declined to criticise the referee, preferring to focus on his team's performance and said officials have tools such as VAR to manage difficult matches.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• On his squad's depth in midfield, De la Fuente said Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi are all interchangeable depending on the opponent.

• He said Spain's main area for improvement was ball speed and fluidity of play, adding that defensively they were "very strong."

• "I have total confidence in this group. It is a team that wants to keep growing. We are on the right path, but every match from now on will be even more difficult," the coach added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement