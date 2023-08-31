Logo
Spain's federation 'preparing to sack' women's team coach Vilda
FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain coach Jorge Vilda celebrates winning the world cup REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

31 Aug 2023 10:45PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2023 11:08PM)
MADRID: Spain's football federation (RFEF) is preparing to sack Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, after he refused a request to resign, a federation source said on Thursday (Aug 31).

A new board constituted after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by the sport's world governing body FIFA over a kiss he planted on a player's lips has agreed to work on terminating coach Vilda's contract, the source told Reuters.

The board is also negotiating with players of the women's team who have gone on strike over the incident for their return.

Vilda, who has backed Rubiales, is a polemical figure himself in women's football.

The board was now working on the legalities of his termination and determining a severance package equal to his 160,000-euro (US$173,552) salary, he said

Source: Reuters

