Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest World Cup scorer since Pele
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest World Cup scorer since Pele

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest World Cup scorer since Pele
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain's Gavi celebrates scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spain's Gavi becomes youngest World Cup scorer since Pele
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain's Gavi celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Alejandro Balde REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spain's Gavi becomes youngest World Cup scorer since Pele
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Spain's Gavi scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
24 Nov 2022 04:11AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 05:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA: Spain midfielder Gavi's goal in his team's 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica on Wednesday (Nov 23) made him the youngest World Cup scorer since Brazil great Pele in 1958.

Pele was 17 in Sweden when he led Brazil to their first World Cup title, scoring six goals.

Gavi, 18, also secured the game's MVP award after becoming the youngest Spaniard to score at a World Cup, breaking the record of Cesc Fabregas who was 19 when he netted against Ukraine in the 2006 tournament.

"I'm happy for the accomplishments but what I really care is that we won and played a great game, let's move forward," Gavi told a news conference.

"Of course, it's an honour to be second in this list and it's something that makes me really happy."

Gavi scored Spain's fifth goal in the 74th minute with a sumptuous volley in off the post after a floating cross from Alvaro Morata.

Ferran Torres bagged a brace and strikes from four other players took Spain past the 100-goal mark in soccer's showpiece tournament.

Barcelona's Gavi became the youngest player to represent Spain in November, 2021, two months after his 17th birthday. A few months later, he became the youngest Spanish player to score a goal for his country.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

Related Topics

World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.