Spain's LaLiga seeks sanctions on Juventus for alleged financial fair play breaches

MADRID :Spain's LaLiga on Tuesday demanded sanctions be imposed on Italian soccer club Juventus FC for allegedly breaching UEFA's financial fair play rules.

"Following the resignation of the Juventus board of directors.... La Liga demands immediate sports sanctions be applied on the club," the Spanish league said in a statement.

The Spanish top-flight league was referring to the boardroom drama that unfolded late on Monday, when the Turin-based club's entire board resigned after its financial statements recently drew scrutiny from prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob over accusations of false accounting and market manipulation.

The northern Italian club has denied any wrongdoing.

LaLiga filed an official complaint against the Serie A team with European soccer's governing body UEFA in April, arguing it had accounted for transfers above so-called fair play value and under-accounted for employee expenses.

Juventus allegedly concealed the true wage bill of its players, the complaint added.

In April, LaLiga also filed UEFA complaints for alleged financial fair play breaches against the French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the English Premier League's Manchester City.