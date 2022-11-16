Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spain's Luis Enrique goes full tilt down World Cup streamline
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spain's Luis Enrique goes full tilt down World Cup streamline

Spain's Luis Enrique goes full tilt down World Cup streamline

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Spain Squad Announcement - La Ciudad del Futbol, Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain - November 11, 2022 Spain coach Luis Enrique during the squad announcement REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

16 Nov 2022 01:32AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2022 01:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Spain manager Luis Enrique will step into the role of a Twitch streamer as he documents his team's Qatar World Cup journey to offer fans a unique perspective of the tournament, the 52-year-old said on Tuesday.

The former Barcelona coach said he was arriving "all in" on the interactive streaming service and would begin his new off-pitch role when Spain arrive in the Middle Eastern country on Nov. 18.

"Streamers of the world, stand back, I'm going downhill and without brakes," Luis Enrique said in a video posted on Twitter.

"My intention is to stream during the time we're in Qatar... An idea that starts in a crazy way, the idea of establishing a direct relationship with fans told from my point of view and that of my staff.

"A direct and unfiltered communication, more spontaneous and more natural and interesting enough for everyone."

The coach, who will lead the team in his first World Cup, said he was looking forward to the experience that awaits him despite teething trouble with technology.

"The light is not right, the microphone is from the third division, the face is what it is, I can only improve," joked the Spaniard.

Spain begin their World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on Nov. 23 as they look to improve on their run four years ago when they were knocked out by hosts Russia in the round of 16.

They also play Germany and Japan in Group E.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.