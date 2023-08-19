Logo
Spain's Martin captures first gold of world championships in 20km race walk
Spain's Martin captures first gold of world championships in 20km race walk

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 20 km Race Walk - Budapest, Hungary - August 19, 2023 Gold medallist Spain's Alvaro Martin poses with silver medallist Sweden's Perseus Karlstrom and bronze medallist Brazil's Caio Bonfim during men's 20 km race walk medal ceremony REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

19 Aug 2023 06:17PM
BUDAPEST : Alvaro Martin of Spain captured gold in the 20-kilometre race walk in the opening event of the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Martin moved into the lead with about 5km remaining to finish in one hour 17.32 seconds, the fastest time in the world this season, on the soggy 1km loop course that started and finished at picturesque Heroes' Square.

Sweden's Perseus Karlstrom won silver in 1:17.39, while Caio Bonfim of Brazil claimed the bronze (1:17.47).

A thunderstorm delayed the start of the race by two hours.

Source: Reuters

