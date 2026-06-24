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Spain's Oyarzabal shrugs off soreness, hopes Yamal causes more chaos
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Spain's Oyarzabal shrugs off soreness, hopes Yamal causes more chaos

Spain's Oyarzabal shrugs off soreness, hopes Yamal causes more chaos

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Saudi Arabia - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal in action with Saudi Arabia's Saud Abdulhamid IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck

24 Jun 2026 04:25AM
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CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee, June 23 : Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal has a sore body, a cool head and no appetite for a rest as his side prepare to face Uruguay banking on the mayhem teammate Lamine Yamal can cause at the World Cup.

Oyarzabal, who impressed with two goals and an assist for Yamal in Spain's 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Sunday, spoke to the media, three days before their Group H decider against Uruguay and said the discomfort he felt after the game was not enough to make him consider sitting out.

"I'm fine, though a bit sore," Oyarzabal told a press conference on Tuesday. "But everyone has a niggle or two when they're in a tournament like this. I'm calm, I'm fine."

There had been a brief moment of concern, he admitted, but the forward said the alarm had passed.

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Asked if he might be rested against Uruguay, Oyarzabal added: "As far as I'm concerned, I want to play; I'm feeling fine."

Oyarzabal expects Uruguay to bring grit and a competitive edge, traits he described as typical of South American sides.

He said Spain had to concentrate on their own work rather than become distracted by permutations, although he conceded the draw was impossible to ignore completely.

Spain will reach the Round of 32 as group winners if they beat Uruguay, while a draw should also be enough to qualify.  

Oyarzabal was also asked about Yamal, whose influence in the Saudi Arabia win added another layer of excitement around the Spaniards. The forward did not dress up his answer.

"He's one of the players who makes the biggest difference in the world right now," Oyarzabal said. "The chaos he creates for the opposition works in our favour."

Spain are top of Group H on four points, two ahead of Uruguay and surprise package Cape Verde, who face a Saudi Arabia side in last place on one point.

Source: Reuters
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