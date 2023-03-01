Logo
Spain's Pereira takes over as new Shanghai Port coach
Spain's Pereira takes over as new Shanghai Port coach

01 Mar 2023 06:16PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 06:16PM)
Former Chinese Super League champions Shanghai Port have announced Spain's Javier Pereira will take over as the club's new head coach.

Pereira joins as the long-term replacement for Croatian Ivan Leko, who led the 2018 champions to fourth place in last year's Chinese Super League standings before leaving to take over at Hadjuk Split.

The Spanish coach has significant experience working in the China having served as assistant coach to Jordi Cruyff at Chongqing Lifan.

He took over as head coach at Henan Longmen in 2020 but left after less than two seasons to work with Levante in La Liga.

However, he lasted less than two months with the Spanish club and returned to Henan ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

Source: Reuters

