Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spain's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or for best player in the world
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spain's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or for best player in the world

Spain's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or for best player in the world
Soccer Football - Ballon d'Or - Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France - October 28, 2024 Spain's and Manchester City's Rodri with the Ballon d'Or REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Spain's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or for best player in the world
Soccer Football - Ballon d'Or - Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France - October 28, 2024 Spain's and Manchester City's Rodri with the Ballon d'Or REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Spain's Rodri wins Ballon d'Or for best player in the world
Soccer Football - Ballon d'Or - Arrivals - Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France - October 28, 2024 Spain's Rodri with Laura Iglesias REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
29 Oct 2024 05:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Brazil's Vinicius Jr and England's Jude Bellingham, both of Real Madrid, to the prestigious prize.

Rodri, a first-time winner of the award, was instrumental in helping his team win an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League trophy last season. He was also named best player at this year's European Championship after Spain lifted a record-extending fourth title.

The 28-year-old Madrid native is the first defensive midfielder to win the Ballon d'Or since Lothar Matthaus in 1990 and the third Spaniard to claim the prize after Alfredo Di Stefano (1957 and 1959) and Luis Suarez (1960).

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement