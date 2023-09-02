Logo
Sport

Spain's sport court opens case against soccer boss in World Cup scandal - El Pais
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez receive the World Cup champions - Moncloa Palace, Madrid, Spain - August 22, 2023 President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales REUTERS/Juan Medina/File photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Spain's administrative sports court TAD meets to study Rubiales case - Madrid, Spain - August 28, 2023 General view outside of the Consejo Superior de Deportes de Espana REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File photo
02 Sep 2023 01:36AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2023 01:39AM)
MADRID :Spain's Sport Administrative Tribunal (TAD) on Friday opened a case against soccer boss Luis Rubiales for "serious misconduct" after the furore caused by his behaviour following Spain's victory in the women's World Cup, daily El Pais reported.

However, the TAD did not decide to open a case for "very serious misconduct", which means the National Sports Council (CSD) will not be able to suspend Rubiales as head of the country's football federation for the duration of the investigation.

Rubiales sparked a storm when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's win in Sydney. He also grabbed his crotch while standing feet away from Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter.

World soccer governing body FIFA has already suspended Rubiales from all football-related activities for three months while it investigates, but the CSD said it would move ahead with its own case regardless.

Rubiales has refused to resign, and has said the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has said she did not consent to the kiss and felt "vulnerable and the victim of an aggression".

Source: Reuters

