Spain's super sub Merino delivers again to set up France semi-final

INGLEWOOD, California, July 10 : Spain's march into the World Cup semi-finals owed much to a familiar figure on Friday, with Mikel Merino once again coming off the bench to deliver in the dying moments of a crucial knockout match.

The Arsenal midfielder struck an 88th-minute winner in Spain's 2-1 victory over Belgium, reacting quickest after replacement goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled a shot to send Spain into the last four, where they will face World Cup favourites France in Dallas on Tuesday.

Manchester United's Lammens had been brought on after a tearful Thibaut Courtois was forced off with a muscle injury in the second half.

Merino, 30, has made a habit of appearing at precisely the right moment, having also come off the bench to score the only goal in stoppage time against Portugal in the last 16. Asked whether his sequence of dramatic interventions was down to luck, Merino insisted it was the product of preparation.

"I believe in some coincidences, but I don't think this is one," he told reporters. "It's because I really prepare for when the time comes."

MY MOMENT WILL COME, SAYS MERINO

Merino admitted he was struggling to process his latest match-winning contribution.

"I couldn't have imagined, even in my wildest dreams, achieving what's happening right now," he said. "I always believe I can do well whenever I step onto the pitch. I trust that my moment will come."

The late interventions have become a Merino trademark. Before this World Cup, his most famous goal came at Euro 2024, when he headed Spain's 119th-minute winner against hosts Germany in the quarter-finals and they went on to win the title.

The versatile midfielder has earned a similar reputation at Arsenal. Comfortable on the ball but equally effective arriving late in the penalty area, he has repeatedly delivered decisive goals in tight matches, with his knack for timing late runs and finding space making him a potent late-game weapon.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Merino embodied the spirit of a side built on collective effort rather than individual stardom.

"Merino has many strengths; he could play for any national team or club, and for us he's the perfect fit for this team and this style of play," he said. "We know that whenever we need him, he's always there."