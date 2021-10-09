Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spain's Torres faces fitness test ahead of Nations League final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spain's Torres faces fitness test ahead of Nations League final

Spain's Torres faces fitness test ahead of Nations League final

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Semi Final - Italy v Spain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 6, 2021 Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their first goal with Gavi, Mikel Oyarzabal and Marcos Alonso REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

09 Oct 2021 11:39PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2021 11:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Spain striker Ferran Torres is an injury worry for Sunday's (Oct 10) Nations League final against France and faces a pre-match fitness test before the clash at the San Siro stadium.

"Everyone is fit except for Ferran," Spain coach Luis Enrique told a news conference on Saturday.

Torres scored both goals in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in Wednesday's semi-final but limped off in the second half after suffering a blow to his right foot.

"We are not going to force it," added Enrique. "If he is fit, he will play, if he is not he won’t and a team mate will play and we trust in them and will adapt ourselves."

Enrique said the Manchester City forward will take part in the warm-up session and then the final selection decision would be made.

Torres sounded hopeful about his chances however.

"The foot is good, I will try tomorrow and we will see if I can play or not," he said.

The 21-year-old, who made his name as a winger, was used centrally after Spain lost their two regular centre forwards Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno to injury before the tournament.

"I'm a winger, that is where I am at my best I think but it is good too to be able to play centre forward," added Torres.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us