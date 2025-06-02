Spalletti confident in Italy's quest for World Cup return

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti is framing Friday’s clash at Norway as a decisive moment in their 2026 World Cup qualification and says his side are fully equipped to deliver.

Spalletti's side begin their qualifying campaign in Group I in Oslo against hosts off to a flying start with six points from two matches and nine goals scored.

Four-time World Cup champions Italy have failed to reach the World Cup finals since 2014, and are only now beginning their qualifiers after competing in the Nations League quarter-finals in March, where they lost to Germany.

"Let’s be clear: in Norway, everything is on the line when it comes to whether or not we’ll qualify for the World Cup," Spalletti told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We have a duty to fulfil this task that’s been entrusted to us. We need to qualify because it’s absolutely crucial for us.

"As for us, we have everything we need to play our game. We have all the potential for a great match, and that’s exactly what we intend to put into practice."

Norway coach Stale Solbakken was also optimistic.

"I'm not sure they're the favourites. For me, it's more of a 50–50 match on our home ground," he told reporters.

"The most important thing for us is that we are ourselves."

The 2026 World Cup will take place in Canada, Mexico, and the United States from 11 June to 19 July next year.