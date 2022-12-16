Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spaniard Roig leaves Nadal's coaching team
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spaniard Roig leaves Nadal's coaching team

Spaniard Roig leaves Nadal's coaching team

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - AEGON Championships - Queens Club, London - 6/6/11 Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) and coach Francis Roig during a practice session Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Tony O'Brien Livepic/File Photo

16 Dec 2022 08:15PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 08:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Veteran Spanish coach Francis Roig, who has been part of Rafa Nadal's team for the last 18 years, said on Friday he will leave his role to start a new project with more than one player.

Roig worked alongside the world number two's uncle and ex-coach Toni and more recently with Carlos Moya and Marc Lopez.

"It's been a pleasure and honour to work with Rafa and the rest of the team," Roig said in a statement. "We never thought we could get so many results and have such a long career with him but Rafa's a phenomenon and makes everything look easy."

Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, described Roig as an important person in his career and thanked him for years of hard work and friendship.

"Francis is a great coach who knows tennis well and has helped me a lot to get better and better," Nadal said.

"I only have words of gratitude and I wish him all the luck in the world in his new project."

Nadal captured the Australian Open and French Open titles in an injury-plagued 2022 to top the list of men's Grand Slam title winners.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.