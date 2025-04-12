Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spanish amateur apologises for peeing in creek at Masters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Spanish amateur apologises for peeing in creek at Masters

Spanish amateur apologises for peeing in creek at Masters

Apr 11, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jose Luis Ballester putts on the tenth green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

12 Apr 2025 12:04PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2025 12:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Georgia :Jose Luis Ballester has apologised to Augusta National Golf Club for peeing in a creek on the famed course in view of patrons during his opening round of the year's first major, the Spanish amateur said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Ballester made headlines during Thursday's opening round when went to the tributary to nearby Rae's Creek to urinate during a lull in the action while playing partner Justin Thomas dealt with an issue on the 13th green.

"Well, I already apologized to the club, and I think we just move on from this moment," Ballester said after he missed the halfway cut in his Masters debut.

Ballester, who won the U.S. Amateur last year, said some friends reached out to express their support for him after the incident garnered international attention.

"A couple (of) friends reached out just to say hey, 'You'll be fine. I'm still your friend'," said Ballester, a senior at Arizona State University.

"So yeah, it's good to have those friends that have your back when the news is not that good about you."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement