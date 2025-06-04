Spanish amateur who peed in creek at Masters joins LIV Golf

Spanish amateur Josele Ballester, who made headlines in April after peeing on the famed Augusta National course during the first round of the Masters, has joined LIV Golf as a member of the Fireballs, the Saudi-funded circuit said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old reigning U.S. Amateur champion signed a multi-year contract with the Fireballs squad led by fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia and will make his professional debut at this week's LIV Golf Virginia event.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to join Fireballs GC and continue to learn from Sergio and other greats," Ballester said in a press release.

In his Masters debut, Ballester garnered international attention after he urinated in a tributary to Rae's Creek in view of patrons during a lull in the action while playing partner Justin Thomas dealt with an issue on the 13th green.

Ballester, who is ranked sixth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, later apologised to Augusta National Golf Club and went on to miss the cut in the year's first major.