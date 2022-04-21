Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spanish court ends protection for Super League clubs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spanish court ends protection for Super League clubs

Spanish court ends protection for Super League clubs
Football - Twelve of Europe's top football launch a breakaway Super League - Madrid, Spain - Apr 20, 2021. A man wearing a face mask walks past a kiosk selling Real Madrid and Barcelona memorabilia as twelve of Europe's top football clubs launch a breakaway. (File photo: REUTERS/Susana Vera)
Spanish court ends protection for Super League clubs
FILE PHOTO: A metal figure of a football player with a ball is seen in front of the words "European Super League" and the UEFA logo in this illustration taken April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
21 Apr 2022 08:44PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 08:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: A Spanish judge has lifted measures that prevented UEFA and FIFA from taking action against clubs that wanted to create a European Super League.

In the ruling, published on Thursday (Apr 21), the commercial court in Madrid said it was lifting measures that had been adopted in April last year as even if clubs were punished by FIFA and UEFA it would not stop them going ahead with their Super League plans.

Of the 12 clubs that originally backed the breakaway Super League, only Spanish sides Real Madrid and Barcelona and Italian club Juventus remain.

The three clubs did not respond when contacted by Reuters for comment. World soccer's governing body FIFA and its European counterpart UEFA also did not comment. Newspaper AS reported that the Super League would appeal the decision.

The proposed league threatened to upend the long-established order of elite soccer in Europe by guaranteeing its founding clubs places, rather than making them qualify through their domestic competitions.

Judge Sofia Gil Garcia wrote in her ruling that at the time of the project's development, the Super League clubs were "perfectly aware of the possible consequences, which did not prevent the adoption of financing commitments, which cannot be assumed or presumed to be frustrated by possible sanctions."

Last April, a different judge said that FIFA and UEFA must not adopt "any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way" the creation of the Super League.

That decision came after both UEFA and FIFA warned they would impose sanctions on clubs and players competing in the new league, which was being set up as a rival to UEFA's established Champions League.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

European Super League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us