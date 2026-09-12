Spanish GP parks Formula One on football's doorstep

MADRID, Sept 11 : Formula One's long-awaited Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid has parked itself in the heart of football country, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid helping bring the paddock and penalty area unusually close together.

The new Madring circuit runs across the street from Real's Valdebebas training ground, putting the race on the doorstep of one of the world's most famous clubs.

Atletico's Metropolitano stadium is less than a 10-minute drive away, with its car park being used by racegoers before shuttle buses take them to the circuit. Organisers are also using part of Real's Valdebebas facilities.

Both clubs have signed up as Local Event Supporters, while Atletico have agreed a five-year partnership with the organisers.

Atletico's colours were already prominent around the paddock on Thursday when their players Jan Oblak and David Hancko met and exchanged jerseys with Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen before he tested the circuit.

On Friday Red Bull welcomed Atletico players, along with former striker Fernando Torres, now a youth-team coach at the club, into their hospitality area and garage, while the Atletico delegation also visited the fan zone, track and paddock. Atletico have also launched a MADRING x ATLETI RACING clothing collection.

The club will have a large VIP box overlooking Turns 18 and 19, with manager Diego Simeone and more players expected at the circuit on Saturday, before they head to the Basque region to face Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Sunday.

The circuit's showpiece is 'La Monumental', a 550-metre, high-speed, 270-degree banked bend at Turn 12, right across the road from Real's training ground.

With its huge stands, sweeping curve and diagonal banking, it evokes American oval racing and has the potential to feel more like a football stadium than a conventional circuit, flinging cars past grandstands built to hold up to 45,000 spectators.

Ferrari added to the football flavour on Thursday by releasing a video of former players Iker Casillas, David Silva, Fernando Llorente and Raul playing padel at facilities created inside the Madring paddock.

David Beckham, the former Real Madrid midfielder and co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami, attended as a guest of Visit Qatar and the Audi team on Friday.

Real players Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois, Aurelien Tchouameni, Marc Cucurella, Dani Carvajal and manager Jose Mourinho are also on the weekend VIP guest list along with former stars Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Marcelo, Raphael Varane and Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, among others.

Real Madrid's LaLiga derby against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday is expected to attract Formula One drivers and celebrities before Sunday's race brings down the curtain on a weekend when Madrid's football and racing worlds collide at full throttle.