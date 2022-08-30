Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spaniard Mir joins Repsol Honda on two-year contract
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spaniard Mir joins Repsol Honda on two-year contract

Spaniard Mir joins Repsol Honda on two-year contract

Team Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir celebrates after qualifying in third place at Algarve Grand Prix in The Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal on Nov 6, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Marcelo Del Pozo)

30 Aug 2022 04:00PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 04:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Spaniard Joan Mir will ride for Repsol Honda alongside Marc Marquez after signing a two-year contract, the MotoGP team said on Tuesday (Aug 30). 

Mir switched team following Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP at the end of the season due to financial reasons, which prompted fellow Spaniard Alex Rins to join Honda satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023.

"Honda Racing Corporation are proud to announce the signing of Joan Mir", the team said in a statement.

Honda described Mir as a "world champion-level talent" from his first full season in Moto3 in 2016.

Alongside two world titles, the 24-year-old Mir has won 12 grands prix and claimed 33 podium places.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

MotoGP Honda racing

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.