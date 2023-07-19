Logo
Spanish midfielder Romeu returns to Barcelona on three-year deal
Spanish midfielder Romeu returns to Barcelona on three-year deal

Southampton's Oriol Romeu celebrates scoring their first goal at the Premier League on Apr 30, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Ian Walton)

19 Jul 2023 03:47PM (Updated: 19 Jul 2023 04:38PM)
Barcelona has re-signed former academy player Oriol Romeu from Girona with the midfielder signing a three-year deal, the LaLiga champions said on Wednesday (Jul 19).

Romeu came through Barca's youth academy and made his senior team debut in 2010 before moving to Chelsea a year later. The 31-year-old also had loan spells at Valencia and Stuttgart before spending seven years at Southampton.

He spent a year at Girona where he was a crucial figure clocking up more than 3,000 minutes to guide them to 10th before making his return to Barca, with 20-year-old midfielder Pablo Torre moving the other way on loan.

"Romeu has great experience and knows the club from his previous spell as a blaugrana and the style of play Xavi Hernandez wants to impress on his team," Barca said in a statement.

"The midfielder has shown what he can do in LaLiga and will look to perform right from the off."

The club have inserted a buyout clause of €400 million (US$449.12 million) in his contract.

Romeu is Barca's fourth signing in the close season after Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez while Vitor Roque will join the club next year.

Source: Reuters/px

