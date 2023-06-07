Logo
Sport

Spanish rider dies at Isle of Man TT races
Sport

Spanish rider dies at Isle of Man TT races

07 Jun 2023 07:16AM
Spanish motorcycle rider Raul Torras Martinez died in a crash during the Isle of Man TT races on Tuesday night, organisers said in a statement.

They said the 46-year-old was killed during the first Supertwin race and on the third and final lap between the 16th and 17th mile markers.

Torras Martinez was an experienced TT competitor, making his debut on the island in 2017 and competing in a total of 21 races.

He had recorded his fastest ever lap earlier on Tuesday on his way to 20th place in the Superstock race.

"Raul was the fastest Spaniard ever to have lapped the TT course," organisers said.

The TT races have been run since 1907 and the event ranks as one of the most dangerous in motorsport.

Six competitors died last year and Torras Martinez was the 267th fatality in the history of the event.

Source: Reuters

