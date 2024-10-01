Logo
Spanish sports minister anticipates 'severe' sanctions for Atletico-Real Madrid derby incidents
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 29, 2024 Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois in action with Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa REUTERS/Ana Beltran/File Photo

01 Oct 2024 06:52PM
MADRID : There will be "forceful and severe" sanctions on those responsible for violent incidents during the match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Atletico's Civitas Metropolitano stadium last weekend, Sports Minister Pilar Alegria said on Tuesday.

Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer suspended the match for several minutes after some Atletico ultras hurled objects onto the pitch, targeting Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Spanish government intends to eradicate violence at soccer stadiums, Alegria told a news conference.

Source: Reuters

