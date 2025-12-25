Spanish trio leads ESPN's 2025 women's soccer rankings

Spanish stars ‌swept the top three spots in ESPN's annual year-ending ranking of the world's top-50 soccer players released on Wednesday.

Three-time defending Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati is No. 1 on the ESPN FC Women's Rank, followed by fellow Barcelona midfielder Alexia ‌Putellas and Arsenal forward Mariona Caldentey.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Two ‌other Spaniards, Barcelona midfielder Patri Guijarro (No. 6) and Gotham FC striker Esther Gonzalez (No. 8), also cracked the top 10.

In addition to Gonzalez, two other players from the National Women's Soccer League are in the top 10: Kansas ‍City Current striker Temwa Chawinga (No. 5) and Orlando Pride striker Barbra Banda (No. 9).

The top American player on the list is No. 23 Emily Fox, a fullback who helped ​Arsenal claim the UEFA ‌Champions League title.

Other U.S. Women's National Team members in the top 50 are Portland Thorns ​midfielder Sam Coffey (No. 28), Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle (No. 32), Lyonnes ⁠midfielder Lindsey Heaps (No. 34), ‌Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (No. 37), Manchester United ​goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce (No. 41) and Chelsea winger Alyssa Thompson (No. 43).

ESPN asked a panel of 25 current ‍and former coaches for top-tier clubs or national teams, general ⁠managers, journalists and analysts to anonymously select their top 50 ​players of 2025. ‌A total of 198 players received at ‍least ​one vote.

-Field Level Media