Sport

Spanish women's soccer unions call strike over conditions - union
Spanish women's soccer unions call strike over conditions - union

FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - People protest against Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales - Plaza Callao, Madrid, Spain - August 28, 2023 General view during a protest in Madrid following a kiss between Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales and Spain's Jennifer Hermoso after the Women's World Cup Final REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

01 Sep 2023 09:19PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2023 09:35PM)
MADRID : Unions representing players in Spain's women's soccer league called for a strike during the first two fixtures of the season after failing to agree with the league on better conditions and pay, the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) union said on Friday.

AFE, the biggest of the unions, said the strike was the result of an impasse in negotiations with Liga F for a collective bargaining deal seeking to "achieve fair and dignified treatment for female soccer players and address and reduce the existing wage gap", among other issues.

The stoppage is set to take place during the weekends of Sept. 8-9 and Sept. 15-16. It comes amid a national furore over football federation boss Luis Rubiales grabbing and kissing a Women's World Cup-winning player.

Source: Reuters

