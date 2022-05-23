Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spartak Moscow axes second-tier club, citing financial problems
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spartak Moscow axes second-tier club, citing financial problems

Spartak Moscow axes second-tier club, citing financial problems

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group C - Legia Warsaw v Spartak Moscow - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - December 9, 2021 Spartak Moscow players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

23 May 2022 04:10PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 04:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow said on Monday it was dismantling its second-tier team, citing financial difficulties.

"In light of new realities and taking into account the need to cut the club's budget and its objective financial difficulties, the further existence of Spartak-2 was deemed inexpedient," Spartak said in a statement.

Spartak-2 had played in the second-tier Russian Football National League (FNL) since 2013.

Spartak said it would focus instead on developing its academy and youth team.

The club, one of Russia's most popular, lost Nike as its kit sponsor this month after the company terminated its sponsorship deal because the team will not be taking part in European competitions next season.

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, decided Russia would have no affiliated teams participating in its club competitions in the 2022-23 season because of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

The West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia and provided Ukraine with military support in response.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us