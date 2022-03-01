Spartak Moscow out of Europa League, RB Leipzig through to quarters

The Europa League last-16 matches between Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig have been called off, European soccer's governing body UEFA confirmed on Monday, after it suspended Russia's national club and teams from all competitions.

"The UEFA Europa League matches between RB Leipzig and FC Spartak Moskva cannot take place, and, as a consequence, RB Leipzig are qualified to the quarter-finals of the competition," UEFA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)