Spaun reaches Oakmont turn with share of lead, McIlroy struggling

OAKMONT, Pennsylvania :Overnight U.S. Open leader J.J. Spaun shook off his first bogey of the week to reach the midway mark of his second round level with Thriston Lawrence at Oakmont Country Club where Rory McIlroy was flirting with the projected cut line.

Spaun, who began the day with a one-shot lead over South African Lawrence and as the only player yet to card a bogey, finally dropped a shot after missing the green at the par-four third hole to fall into a three way share of the lead.

The unheralded American responded brilliantly as he drained a six-foot birdie at the next hole and added another at the par-three sixth for a two-shot lead before bogeying the seventh and reaching the turn at even par for the day.

Lawrence, who went out in the third-to-last group off the 10th tee, was one under through his first two holes and was one of just seven players under par for the week.

Sam Burns, who had an early tee time and began his day six shots back of Spaun, grabbed the second-round clubhouse lead after firing a five-under-par 65 that brought him to three under on the week at the year's third major.

Burns ran into trouble at his final hole where an errant tee shot forced him to take a penalty drop at the par-four ninth but he left his next shot on the green and then curled in a 22-foot, left-to-right putt up the hill to save par.

"Then that putt was, I don't know, six feet of break. Yeah, it was a nice one to make for sure," said Burns.

Viktor Hovland, who went out from the back nine, chipped in from the greenside rough for eagle at the par-four 17th en route to a 68 that left him two shots off the clubhouse lead.

Pre-tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler, fresh off the worst first-round score relative to par of his majors career, mixed four birdies and five bogeys for a one-over 71 that left him at four over on the week.

"Today was I think with the way I was hitting it was easily a day I could have been going home and battled pretty hard to stay in there," said Scheffler.

"I'm four-over. We'll see what the lead is after today, but around this golf course I don't think by any means I'm out of the tournament."

McIlroy, who has been struggling to regain his form ever since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, double-bogeyed two of his first three holes and was at risk of missing the projected eight over cut line with 12 holes to play.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, hoping to become the first back-to-back U.S. Open winner since Brooks Koepka in 2018, was also struggling to make a move early in his second round.