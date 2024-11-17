Special Kolbe torments England once again

LONDON : England did not need any reminding about the quality of South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe but he provided it anyway with two special tries as the Springboks edged their hosts 29-20 at Twickenham on Saturday.

Kolbe ran in two irresistible tries in a man of the match performance.

He caught an accurate kick from Manie Libbok and deliciously step inside for South Africa’s third try in a 10-minute first- half blitz.

Kolbe's second effectively sealed the game as he showed his blistering pace to leave the home defence flailing after Damian de Allende had blasted through tackles to release him.

England have seen the swerve and speed before, notably the skip around Owen Farrell and sprint to the line for the try that sewed up South Africa’s 32-12 win over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan.

"I’m so nervous I might be jinxing him but I just keep on saying he is a special player," said South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus after the win over England.

"But it doesn’t seem to go to his head. That is probably one of the most important things in this world, that stuff doesn’t go to your head.

"I don’t think there is a title he hasn’t won, maybe only the Super Rugby title, but wherever he has played, he’s won.

"He always stays grounded. We rested him last week (in the 32-15 win over Scotland) but he was immediately up to speed in this game.

"I think the team also helps him a lot but one cannot praise him enough. It is not always the glamorous things that he does. We are very fortunate that we have such a good crop of wings," Erasmus added.

The 31-year-old Kolbe has scored 18 tries in 39 appearances for South Africa, a tally that could have been much higher but for several injury layoffs.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)