Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Special ticket for Ronaldo v Messi match fetches $2.6 million in Saudi Arabia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Special ticket for Ronaldo v Messi match fetches $2.6 million in Saudi Arabia

Special ticket for Ronaldo v Messi match fetches $2.6 million in Saudi Arabia
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - FC Barcelona v Juventus - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 8, 2020 FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo REUTERS/Albert Gea
Special ticket for Ronaldo v Messi match fetches $2.6 million in Saudi Arabia
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Third-Place Playoff - Croatia v Morocco - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 17, 2022 Fans are pictured wearing headpieces depicting Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
18 Jan 2023 09:15PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 09:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A Saudi Arabian businessman won the bidding to watch the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's celebrated rivalry in global soccer with a 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) bid for a ticket to their showpiece game.

The Saudi government's entertainment arm said on Twitter that Mushref Al-Ghamdi, general manager of real estate group AqarOne, was the highest bidder for a "Beyond Imagination" ticket.

The winner will attend Thursday's match in Riyadh featuring a combined team from Saudi clubs Al Nassr - who recently signed Ronaldo - and Al Hilal versus Messi's Paris St Germain in the duo's first on-pitch meeting since Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in December 2020.

Winning bidder Al-Ghamdi will attend the winner's ceremony after the match, enter the dressing rooms, and meet the two players who for years have vied to be the world's greatest.

Though revenue from the auction will go to charity, the event could also fuel accusations of "sportswashing" by Saudi Arabia - distracting attention from rights abuses by splashing money on sport.

As well as attracting Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia have signed up Messi as a tourism ambassador. Paris St Germain is owned by the Qatari government, which has just staged the World Cup.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.