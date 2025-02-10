Speechless Muslic hails Plymouth after stunning FA Cup victory over Liverpool

Plymouth Argyle head coach Miron Muslic was lost for words after his struggling second-tier side knocked out Premier League leaders Liverpool from the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

A much-changed Liverpool side's hopes of a quadruple were dashed at Home Park by Plymouth after Scottish forward Ryan Hardie converted a 53rd-minute penalty following a Harvey Elliott handball.

Plymouth, who are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, had also stunned Premier League side Brentford in the previous round of the FA Cup and Muslic was proud his team's efforts.

"I'm speechless, and normally they tell me I'm eloquent! It's a big moment, day for us," Muslic told ITV.

"Another chapter in Argyle's history. Showing this performance, desire and joy to defend against Liverpool, who will be on you. The lads did it fantastic today.

"A big moment and I think I will realise that when I go back to my apartment and have a moment. It's the game we love, and those moments sometimes as coach we miss. I also want to enjoy it.

"It's a magical day for us. I told the lads in the locker room to enjoy it."

Plymouth have another big task at hand as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship. They next host 14th-placed Millwall on Wednesday.

"We are now part of Argyle history... but don't forget we have to go again on Wednesday, and we will," the Bosnian said.