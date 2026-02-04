Speed skating-American Dawson seeks complete Games experience after Beijing chaos

MILAN, Feb 4 : American speed skater Casey Dawson is heading to Milano Cortina Winter Olympics with unfinished business, determined to experience the Games he never truly had after COVID-19 disrupted his Beijing debut four years ago.

The 25-year-old missed the 5,000 meters event at Beijing 2022 after arriving late due to a prolonged COVID ordeal, leaving him with only a partial Olympic experience despite securing bronze in the team pursuit.

"Last Olympics was kind of a trial run for me, and also the whole COVID-19 pandemic kind of tainted the experience for me. With showing up late and not being able to race all my distances," Dawson said on Wednesday.

"I was 21 then - still kind of a rookie on the team. I missed my 5,000 event and showed up 12 hours before my 1,500."

This time around, Dawson will get plenty of time on the ice.

"I'm actually able to compete in every single event that I have qualified for. I'm skating four events - the 5,000, 10,000 and 1,500 and team pursuit," he said.

His preparation has been bolstered by a breakthrough season that included his first individual ISU World Cup victory in the 5,000m.

"I'm just looking to give it my all. I'm in the best shape that I have ever been," said Dawson, who began speed skating at age 11 in Utah.

"I'm looking forward to locking in and having fun as well. I'm looking forward to representing everyone I know proudly - my home state of Utah and the USA. It's an honour to wear the flag on my back whenever I race."