Speed skating-American Stolz claims fourth victory in Beijing

American speed skater Jordan Stolz won four races at a single ISU Speed Skating World Cup for the fourth event in a row after claiming the gold medal in the 500 meters in Beijing on Sunday.

The 20-year-old from Wisconsin, the youngest single distance world champion in history having won the 500m at the 2023 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships, has won all four 500m World Cup races this season.

Following up on his 500m, 1,500m and 1,000m triumphs in Beijing, Stolz extended his remarkable streak when he won the second 500m.

Stolz clocked a time of 34.39 seconds in the second 500m at the Beijing National Speed Skating Oval, 0.08 quicker than Dutchman Jenning de Boo.

On Saturday, Stolz set a track record of one minute, 7.62 seconds to finish ahead of De Boo in the 1000m.

Stolz, only the third U.S. male speed skater to make the Olympic team at the age of 17, finished 13th in the 500m and 14th in the 1,000m at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and has continued his stunning rise ahead of Milano Cortina 2026.

Stolz, who achieved the highest point total in the history of the men's all-round Championship with 144.740 last season, will be in action when the third World Cup takes place in Calgary, Canada from Jan. 24-26.