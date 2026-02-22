Speed skating-Bergsma and Groenewoud claim Dutch sweep in mass start

MILAN, Feb 21 : Jorrit Bergsma turned back the clock to claim men's mass start gold at the Milano Cortina Games on Saturday, securing the second Olympic title of his career at age 40, while Marijke Groenewoud triumphed in the women's race to complete a Dutch sweep of the event.

Dane Viktor Hald Thorup claimed silver in the men's race for his country's only second ever Winter Olympics medal, while Italy's Andrea Giovannini delighted home fans with bronze.

In the women's event, Canada's Ivanie Blondin secured silver - matching her Beijing 2022 result - and the United States' Mia Manganello claimed bronze.

With the mass start bringing the speed skating programme to a close, the Netherlands finished Milano Cortina with five gold medals in the sport, the most of any nation at these Games.

Bergsma and Thorup stunned the field with a daring attack on the third lap of the 16-lap race. The duo quickly built a commanding lead - at one point over half a lap - as the pack hesitated to respond.

Sensing his moment, Bergsma launched another blistering move with a couple of laps to go, decisively shaking off Thorup. From there, the Dutchman never looked back in a spectacularly convincing victory.

The chasers belatedly upped the tempo in the closing laps, but the damage had been done.

Meanwhile, defending champion Bart Swings' title defence ended in disappointment. The 35-year-old Belgian, who captured his country's first Winter Olympic gold in 74 years at Beijing 2022, was unable to challenge after being caught out by the early break. He finished ninth.

Groenewoud, 27, produced a controlled skate to win her first Olympic gold.