Speed skating-Canadian Maltais credits winner Lollobrigida for pushing her to podium

MILAN, Feb 7 : Canada's Valerie Maltais said being pushed by Italian Francesca Lollobrigida helped her stay focused as she skated to the podium in the women's 3,000 metres at the Milano Cortina Games on Saturday.

Maltais finished behind Lollobrigida, who set an Olympic record in front of a home crowd, and Norway’s Ragne Wiklund in a race that unfolded as a time trial rather than a direct duel.

Skating in the same pairing as the Italian, Maltais said the challenge was maintaining her own rhythm.

"Having Lolo pulling out a really good race, it was challenging to still do my race and stay calm," Maltais told reporters.

"Seeing her a little bit skating away from me, I was like, skate strong. That's what you prepared for. It was really important to stay calm."

Beyond race tactics, the 35-year-old Canadian said her passion for long track carried her to her first individual Olympic medal in the discipline, adding a new milestone to a career that already included silver in the women’s 3,000 metres relay at the 2014 Games and gold in the team pursuit in 2022.

"I love moving to long track speed skating. It's a time trial, it’s a race against the clock," Maltais said.

"When I go on the line, I'm calm. That's what I discovered about myself going in long track."