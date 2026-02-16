Speed skating-Dutch delight as Kok asserts her supremacy to take 500m gold at Milano Cortina

MILAN, Feb 15 : World record holder Femke Kok asserted her dominance over 500 metres to win Winter Olympic gold and give the Netherlands their first women's title in the distance on Sunday.

Kok had finished second behind Jutta Leerdam in the 1,000m on Monday but swapped places with her compatriot on the podium in the 500m.

Miho Takagi, Japan's most decorated female Olympian, won the bronze to take her medal tally to nine over four Games.

Winner of the last three world championship golds in the 500m, Kok tore through the distance in an Olympic record time of 36.49 seconds, finishing 0.66 seconds clear of Leerdam.

It was the 25-year-old sprint specialist's first Olympic gold medal in her second Games.

"It feels amazing. It was my life goal to become Olympic champion. I was training so hard to get this medal, and now I have achieved it. I am so happy," Kok said.

"This really is a relief. I'm so proud I made it happen. This is what I dreamed about as a little girl, and that it happens today is so special.

"There was so much pressure and I really wanted to prove to everyone that I could do it... The race was so good. I dreamed of it but I didn't know it was that fast."

All eyes were on the 15th and final pairing where Kok, in the outside lane, was pitched against American defending champion Erin Jackson.

Jackson initially gained a slight edge which forced Kok to chase but the Dutchwoman unleashed a ferocious final surge as a sea of orange-clad supporters in the stands roared her home.

"The start was pretty good," Kok said. "I was a little bit shaky, because I had so much pressure and nerves. But when I skated I felt like, 'okay, it's going fast'. I just wanted to get to that finish line as fast as I could."

The Dutch now have eight medals in speed skating at Milano Cortina: two golds, five silvers and a bronze.

Jackson, who made history four years ago as the first Black woman to win a Winter Olympic gold in an individual sport, finished fifth fastest.

Leerdam, 27, said her Olympic experience was complete.

"After winning gold in the 1000m, I already felt complete and accomplished but then to add a silver medal is super nice. I'm very happy with that," she said.

"This is amazing. Femke is super dominant on the 500m. For me, it wasn't the perfect race but it was enough for silver, so I'm really grateful for that."