Speed skating-Dutch Huizinga savours Games debut but braces for 5,000m battle

MILAN, Feb 5 : Chris Huizinga is savouring every moment of his first Olympics at the Milano Cortina Winter Games, but the Dutch speed skater said on Thursday that he expects a stern test in the men's 5,000 metres, where he believes rivals have the upper hand.

The Netherlands - long-track speed skating's dominant force with a record 48 Olympic titles, well ahead of the United States (30) and Norway (28).

Huizinga, who will compete in the 5,000m and team pursuit at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium when racing begins on Saturday, recognises the high standard of competition in the distance event.

"It is a bit frustrating that other speed skaters are performing so well," Huizinga said.

The men's 5,000m and 10,000m battles promise intrigue, with Czech teenager Metodej Jilek riding a breakthrough campaign alongside Frenchman Timothy Loubineaud, whose November world record was swiftly broken by Norway's Sander Eitrem, also a major contender.

"I am not thinking about a gold medal. I just have to accept that the competition is better at the moment. I have to focus on skating a good race and then we will see. A podium spot might be within reach."

In the team pursuit, the 28-year-old remains cautiously optimistic.

"We definitely have a chance to reach the podium," he said. "It is hard to predict because you do not know what the trains (formations) of other countries are going to look like."

With 18 skaters, the Netherlands are arriving in Milan with the largest squad in long-track speed skating.

Huizinga's own resume has grown steadily over the past two seasons. He won bronze in the team pursuit at the 2025 World Single Distances Championships in Hamar and also secured bronze in the team pursuit at the 2024 European Championships in Heerenveen.

As he settles into his first Olympics, Huizinga says he is embracing the atmosphere.

"Everything is new to me ... the Olympic Village and all that," he said.

"Everyone from the NOC, they all have a job to do. There are a lot of people around wearing orange jackets. You don't have to think about anything - they take great care of you.

"I just allow myself to be amazed by it all."