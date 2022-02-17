Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Sport

Speed skating: Dutch team seek another gold in men's 1,000m
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Speed skating: Dutch team seek another gold in men's 1,000m

Speed skating: Dutch team seek another gold in men's 1,000m

FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Men's 500m - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - Feb 12, 2022. Thomas Krol of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

17 Feb 2022 02:57PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 03:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Dutchman Thomas Krol will be feeling the pressure as he races to claim the top title for the men's 1,000m speed skating at the Beijing Olympics on Friday (Feb 18), in hopes of adding another medal to the nine the Netherlands have won so far.

The 29-year-old has the season's best time of one minute 6.44 seconds and tops the world cup rankings.

He beat compatriot and previous Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis in the Dutch qualifiers to earn his spot to stand at the start line of the men's 1,000m.

However, he finished behind Nuis in the men's 1,500m, having to settle with taking home a silver medal despite setting an Olympic record during his race.

"I did the best I could. I couldn't have gone faster. So I'll just have to admit defeat," Krol told reporters at the National Speed Skating Oval after his race.

Despite the silver, he remained upbeat about his 1,000m race.

"Today's result really gives me confidence for gold in the 1,000m. My dream is to be an Olympic champion and I will do everything I can to achieve that in the 1,000m," the first-time Olympian added.

Ning Zhongyan of China will attempt to stop Krol's claim to gold.

Having posted the second best time this season, two tenths of second behind Krol at 1:06.65, all he may need is the home ice advantage to tip the scales in his favour.

Still, the 22-year-old finished far behind rivals Krol and Nuis in the men's 1,500m in seventh place.

"I am not convinced by my result today," Ning said after the race. "I have to adjust my mentality for a better performance in the men's 1,000m and men's mass start."

World record holder Pavel Kulizhnikov will also be racing, but he has not been able to replicate the success of skating the 1K race in his record 1:05.69. His best time this season is 1:07.00.

Catch the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 LIVE with nine dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/Beijing2022 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

speed skating Beijing Winter Olympics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us