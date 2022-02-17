Speed skating: Dutch team seek another gold in men's 1,000m

BEIJING: Dutchman Thomas Krol will be feeling the pressure as he races to claim the top title for the men's 1,000m speed skating at the Beijing Olympics on Friday (Feb 18), in hopes of adding another medal to the nine the Netherlands have won so far.

The 29-year-old has the season's best time of one minute 6.44 seconds and tops the world cup rankings.

He beat compatriot and previous Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis in the Dutch qualifiers to earn his spot to stand at the start line of the men's 1,000m.

However, he finished behind Nuis in the men's 1,500m, having to settle with taking home a silver medal despite setting an Olympic record during his race.

"I did the best I could. I couldn't have gone faster. So I'll just have to admit defeat," Krol told reporters at the National Speed Skating Oval after his race.

Despite the silver, he remained upbeat about his 1,000m race.

"Today's result really gives me confidence for gold in the 1,000m. My dream is to be an Olympic champion and I will do everything I can to achieve that in the 1,000m," the first-time Olympian added.

Ning Zhongyan of China will attempt to stop Krol's claim to gold.

Having posted the second best time this season, two tenths of second behind Krol at 1:06.65, all he may need is the home ice advantage to tip the scales in his favour.

Still, the 22-year-old finished far behind rivals Krol and Nuis in the men's 1,500m in seventh place.

"I am not convinced by my result today," Ning said after the race. "I have to adjust my mentality for a better performance in the men's 1,000m and men's mass start."

World record holder Pavel Kulizhnikov will also be racing, but he has not been able to replicate the success of skating the 1K race in his record 1:05.69. His best time this season is 1:07.00.