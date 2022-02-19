Logo
Speed skating-Dutchwoman Schouten wins gold in women's mass start
2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's Mass Start Final - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 19, 2022. Irene Schouten of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Susana Vera
2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's Mass Start Final - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 19, 2022. Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, Ivanie Blondin of Canada and Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy in action. REUTERS/Phil Noble
19 Feb 2022 05:34PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 05:34PM)
BEIJING : Dutchwoman Irene Schouten swept around the National Speed Skating Oval on Saturday to win gold in the women's mass start and continue the Dutch dominance of the event at the Beijing Olympics.

In a dramatic showdown between Schouten and Canadian Ivanie Blondin, Schouten broke away from the pack as the bell sounded signifying the last lap, before Blondin took an inner line to overtake her with half a lap to go.

Blondin still had the lead when they rounded the last corner, but Schouten skated with everything she had left to overtake Blondin in the last few metres before the finish line.

The mass start title marks the third Beijing gold for the 29-year-old.

Ivanie Blondin of Canada claimed silver and Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy took bronze.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

