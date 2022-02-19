Speed skating-Dutchwoman Schouten wins gold in women's mass start

BEIJING : Dutchwoman Irene Schouten swept around the National Speed Skating Oval on Saturday to win gold in the women's mass start and continue the Dutch dominance of the event at the Beijing Olympics.

In a dramatic showdown between Schouten and Canadian Ivanie Blondin, Schouten broke away from the pack as the bell sounded signifying the last lap, before Blondin took an inner line to overtake her with half a lap to go.

Blondin still had the lead when they rounded the last corner, but Schouten skated with everything she had left to overtake Blondin in the last few metres before the finish line.

The mass start title marks the third Beijing gold for the 29-year-old.

Ivanie Blondin of Canada claimed silver and Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy took bronze.

