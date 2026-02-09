Speed skating-Eitrem and Jilek warn relocation of 2030 event could harm Games spirit

MILAN, Feb 8 : Olympic 5,000 metres champion Sander Eitrem and silver medallist Metodej Jilek voiced disappointment at the prospect of the French Alps 2030 speed skating events being held outside France, warning it could harm the competition's atmosphere.

The next Winter Olympics are scheduled for February 1-17, 2030, in the French Alps, but speed skating is expected to be held at an existing overseas venue to avoid building a facility without a solid legacy case.

The venue has yet to be confirmed, but options mooted have included Turin in Italy and Thialf arena in the Netherlands.

The 2026 speed skating competitions are being held at the modern Milano Speed Skating Stadium within the Milano Ice Park.

"I would be disappointed," said Eitrem, 23. "This is a new rink, and nobody had the advantage.

"It will be a pity to have it in Thialf (in the Netherlands) or in some places we have been racing before."

Czech skater Jilek, 19, echoed Eitrem's concerns.

"Disappointed. We would miss out on the atmosphere of the Olympics, and it would not be the same. It would be more like any other race," Jilek said.

"We would be sleeping in the hotel far from everybody else, and it would be just like another World Cup. So I am quite against the idea.

"All of the skaters who would qualify for the first time would miss out on a lot."