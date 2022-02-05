Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Speed skating-Fans delighted by silver medallist Lollobrigida's film star connection
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Speed skating-Fans delighted by silver medallist Lollobrigida's film star connection

Speed skating-Fans delighted by silver medallist Lollobrigida's film star connection
2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's 3000m - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 5, 2022. Silver Medallist Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy reacts after competing. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Speed skating-Fans delighted by silver medallist Lollobrigida's film star connection
2022 Beijing Olympics - Speed Skating - Women's 3000m - National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing, China - February 5, 2022. Silver Medallist Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy celebrates after competing. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Speed skating-Fans delighted by silver medallist Lollobrigida's film star connection
Feb 5, 2022; Beijing, China; Francesca Lollobrigida (ITA) in the Women’s Speed Skating 3000m during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Speed Skating Oval. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
05 Feb 2022 09:40PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 09:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Speed skating fans were excited to discover on Saturday that women's 3,000 metres Olympic silver medallist Francesca Lollobrigida was the great-niece of Italian film star Gina Lollobrigida.

"Speed skater - surname Lollobrigida, so of course I wonder any relation? Answer- YES! Gina is her great auntie! Fantastic," one Twitter user said on Saturday.

"Gina Lollobrigida's great-niece is a medal-winning speed skater! Who knew?" said another.

Lollobrigida, 30, is often asked about her relationship to the film star but the two women are not acquainted, according to Italian media.

Gina, now 94, was a star of Hollywood and Italian films during the 1950s and 1960s.

Italian record holder Francesca finished behind the Netherlands' Irene Schouten to win her silver medal at the Beijing Winter Games.

"This silver medal is like a goal for me because I have a different story, I'm not born on ice," said Lollobrigida who started out as an inline skater but switched to speed skating to have the chance of becoming an Olympian, and finished 23rd at the 2014 Winter Games.

"I was just thinking about push, push; there was one moment I was in front. I thought about my husband and my family cheering for me," she said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us