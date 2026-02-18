Speed skating-Giovannini delivers 'night-night' celebration after Italy stun US for team pursuit glory

MILAN, Feb 17 : Andrea Giovannini promised a teammate he would break out Steph Curry's iconic "night-night" celebration if Italy won the men's team pursuit at the Winter Olympics - and after a lung-searing final against the United States on Tuesday, he kept his word.

The Italian trio of Davide Ghiotto, Giovannini and Michele Malfatti stunned the world champions and world record holders, storming home in three minutes 39.20 seconds - a commanding 4.51 seconds clear of the Americans - to send the Milano Speed Skating Stadium into a frenzy.

The roar rose into a wall of sound over the final laps, with the host nation surging from what looked like a fading position with four laps to go.

The victory also pushed Italy to the top of the speed skating medal table at Milano Cortina, with three golds and a bronze.

For the 32-year-old Giovannini, the triumph carried the weight of weeks spent watching teammates shine while he waited anxiously for his own chance.

"I did it (celebration) because in these first few weeks I never competed, I saw my teammates getting results, I couldn't wait for my moment to come," Giovannini said.

"I had a lot of tension. I thank the psychologist of the team who helped me manage it."

The devoted sports fan found his inspiration in Curry's performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the NBA superstar hit a decisive three-pointer against France in the men's basketball final to lead the U.S. to glory.

"I watched the final of Paris 2024 where he managed the great pressure and tension of Steph closing it with the three-pointer where he did the night-night gesture," Giovannini said, referring to Curry's celebration where he presses two hands together to the side of his tilted head.

Two or three days before the race, with nerves mounting, he confided in a teammate about his plan.

"I told him: 'look, if I can manage it well, I'd like to, if we manage to win, celebrate with the night-night. Precisely because of what this gesture meant in terms of managing tension and then emulating Steph Curry in this," Giovannini added.

Even the U.S. skaters managed a smile afterwards. Asked about Giovannini's nod to Curry, Emery Lehman said: "We didn't see that. It's better than getting two middle fingers from the Russians four years ago."

His remark referred to the Beijing 2022 semi-finals, when Russian skater Daniil Aldoshkin raised both middle fingers toward the crowd after his team beat the U.S. to advance.

Aldoshkin, only 20 at the time, later apologised.